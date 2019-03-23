VIDEO: Man storms campus to claim monies he spent on lover

A man jilted by his girl lover caused a scene as he stormed the lady's school to demand a refund of all the money he had spent on her during their relationship.
The man created the scene at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Nigeria's Abia State.
According to an Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, who shared the story on social media, the lady, only identified as Jane, had dumped the boyfriend after he had spent so much on her including paying her school fees.
Not satisfied with Jane's decision to dump him, the man stormed the school to collect all of his money from the ex-lover.
Posting a video of the incident which he said happened at the ETF hall of the school, Tude wrote:
“Okay, this happened today at Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State. A girl called Jane dumped her boyfriend after he has done a lot for her including paying her school fees. The boyfriend stormed the school earlier today to collect all his money back since they are no more dating. This happened this afternoon at ETF hall.”
In the video sighted by Prime News Ghana, the guy was seen chasing after the beautiful lady demanding that she paid back all his money.
At a point, the angry man caught up with the lady and started hitting her as he asked for the money.
Some onlookers who could not stomach the behavior of the guy tried to intervene and it nearly led to a fight.
Watch the video below;
Source: Yen.com.gh