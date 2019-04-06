VIDEO: Me too I have feelings, give me romantic roles to play - Komfour Kolege

Popular Kumawood actor Collins Oteng a.k.a Komfour Kolege in an interview on Kumasi based Y Fm has called on movie directors to try him with romantic roles.
Speaking on the show, the famous actor, said it is worrying that producers only use him for the same role in different movies just because he is good at what he does.
However, he disclosed that he is not happy that he just plays the role of a fetish priest but will want to play the role of a 'darling boy' but that has been preserved for Bill Asamoah.
“I can play a romantic role exceptionally well. The producers are not being fair to me at all. They’ve given all the romantic roles to Bill Asamoah. He’s chilling brutal,” he laughed.
“I’ve long yearned for them in my mind. If I get them in a romantic role…..” he laughed.
Watch video below
Watch Komfour Kolege at his best
Read also: I’m ready for any P0rn movie - Kumawood actress reveals
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana