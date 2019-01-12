VIDEO: Sarkodie to release "I Know" with Reekado Banks

Rapper Sarkodie after telling his fans that he will not be releasing any song until December has taken to social media to share a yet to be released song with Nigerian artiste Reekado Banks.
To the surprise of many fans and music lovers on social media, the Sarkcess Music CEO took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and Nigerian artiste Reekado Banks in his house recording a yet to be released song titled "I Know".
Sarkodie's post on his Instagram page reads: The way you love me, you don’t need to inform me #iKnow ... SarkNation! Release or Hold ?? Big up Starboy @reekadobanks it’s a Ghana Naija connect 🇬🇭🇳🇬 🌊🌊
Check out Sarkodie's yet to be released song here:
