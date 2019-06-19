VIDEO: Serwaa Amihere surprises Nana Aba Anamoah on her birthday

Serwaa Amihere has surprised Nana Aba Anamoah on her birthday as she invited a group of saxophonists to perform for her and also gave her some birthday gifts.
Serwaa Amihere, playing the part of a best friend, sent GhOne TV’s celebrated news broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah birthday presents full of great stuff you might wish for.
The presents include a brand new Apple Mac Book, a gold chain just to mention a few.
To make Nana Aba's day memorable, she posted earlier on her Instagram to express how the ace celebrated journalist has been an inspiration and a fresh air she breathes to her.
Serwaa Amihere posted a long note revealing Nana Aba's first name unknown to Ghanaians to thank her for everything.
Check out the video of Nana Aba Anamoag birthday present from Serwaa Amihere below!