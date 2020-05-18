Video: Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz clash at TV3 premises

The 'beef' between female musicians Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz just took a new twist.
It would be recalled that both artistes made diss songs targetting each other.
The pair met at TV3 and nearly exchange blows but were only separated by people around.
Sista Afia was very angry at Freda Rhymz who after dissing her in her new song, called her “Aberewa” (Old lady) later on. Sista Afia then said she would deal with her properly later on.
Again during their beef, Sista Afia asked Freda Rhymz if she can insult her in the face when they meet, and Freda Rhymz said yes.
The pair today May 18, met and if not for the timely intervention of persons around, they could have gotten physical with each other.
Sista Afia, during an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee on Saturday had threatened to carry out a threat she made in one of her songs that she will physically beat Freda Rhymz whenever she meets her.
For some days, Sista Afia has ignited a lot of controversy after the release of her song ‘WMT’ on April 22.
While Sista Afia did not mention names, some people have concluded that she took jabs at Sister Derby, Wendy Shay, and Efia Odo in the song.
The song saw counter jabs and reactions from Freda Rhymz who released ‘KMT’, and Eno with ‘Rap Goddess’.
Sista Afia released ‘You Got Nerves’ after that, prompting Eno to also drop ‘Argument Done’. Freda Rhymz, who didn’t want to be left out of the beef party, also released ‘Point of Correction’.
While many will think her threat to beat Freda Rhymz on Showbiz 927 on 3FM was just mere rhetoric, Sista Afia clearly meant business when the two met on Monday.
They instantly started throwing tantrums as they march towards each other clearly indicating that the meant business. But for the quick intervention of some people at the scene, the two would have exchanged blows.