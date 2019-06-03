Video: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale 'Unity Concert' on July 20

Radio broadcaster and tourism practitioner Abeiku Santana has revealed that dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale will be on one stage come July 20 to mark their unity after VGMA brawl.
According to Abeiku Santana speaking with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM, he said he had spoken with media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah who's putting the event together with organiser and he can confirm that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are about to thrill Ghanaians will the biggest Unity Concert on July 20, 2019, here in Accra.
From all indications, it is believed that Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, and philanthropist who is mainly known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa is behind Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's Unity Concert.
The music industry on Thursday, May 30, 2019, received one of the best news when photos of dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy went viral that the two have finally smoked the peace pipe after their recent incident at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Both dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy took to their social media pages to share photos of themselves which clearly indicated that both artistes have smoked the peace pipe after their VGMA brawl.
It was later revealed by GHOne TV presenter Nana Aba Anamoah that the peace was mainly brokered by Kofi Amoa-Abban.
Listen to Abeiku's interview below:
