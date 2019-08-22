Video: 'Year of Return' a good initiative - Jidenna

Nigerian-American singer Jidenna has lauded the 'Year of Return' initiative that was launched in Ghana by President Akufo-Addo's government.
Jidenna believes this is a gift for African-Americans to revisit their ancestral land, 400 years after the slave epoch.
Jidenna speaking on ‘The Breakfast Club’ show on US-based Power 105, said the ‘Year of Return’ initiative deserves mass coverage in the Western world.
According to the ‘Bambi’ hitmaker, it will give them equal opportunity to know their family roots and grant them the opportunity to reconnect with their past.
“The president of Ghana just announced recently that if you are an African-American or Caribbean-American or from the Diaspora and you go back to Ghana and trace your roots even if you just live there, you’re going to be granted voting rights.
“That’s a big headline. It changes how you look at things. Say, we got another Trump and we already seen the game you can be like for the next four years, I’m out [to Ghana].”
What is Year of Return?
The “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” is a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.
The arrival of enslaved Africans marked a sordid and sad period, when our kith and kin were forcefully taken away from Africa into years of deprivation, humiliation and torture. While August 2019 marks 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in the United States, “The Year of Return, Ghana 2019” celebrates the cumulative resilience of all the victims of the Trans Atlantic slave Trade who were scattered and displaced through the world in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.
READ ALSO:
- PHOTOS: Ghana marks 'Year of Return' at James Town
- Year of Return : US comedian Steve Harvey in tears after visiting Cape Coast Castle (Videos/Photos)