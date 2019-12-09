Video : Cardi B thrills Ghanaians at the Accra Sports Stadium 

American rapper, Cardi B yesterday December 8 performed at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of her visit to Africa.
Many fans of the rapper trooped to the venue to watch the American singer perform live.
Cardi B joined the elite of the West African music scene to headline the first annual Livespot X Festival. The festival took place in both Nigeria and Ghana for two days starting with Nigeria on Dec. 7 at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper joined Nigerian megastars Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Olamide as a headliner alongside fellow accompanying Nigerian artists and hosted a meet and greet under the banner ‘Convos with Cardi’ at Eko Hotel
The Ghana portion of the festival took place on the following day, Dec. 8 in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium where Cardi performed with accompanying Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Samini, Becca and more.
This year’s Livespot X music festival appears to be centered around Cardi B’s arrival to the African continent, specifically Nigeria and Ghana with the large volume of marketing surrounding the Bronx-born megastar’s appearance.
The chief creative director of Livespot360, Dare Art Alade, expressed the theme of the event to The Guardian Nigeria saying, “We know how much love the fans have for Cardi B and this was one of the reasons we chose to give fans a special experience to see the queen of hip-hop live in Lagos. However, we also are aware of the massive appeal of some of our Nigerian music acts. This show will not be complete without these music stars, and this is why we are thrilled to announce these performing acts for the Livespot X Festival.”