VIDEOS: Empress Gifty Osei ties knot with Hopeson Adorye

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty Osei finally tied the knot with member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Yaovi Adorye in a beautiful traditional wedding.
Empress Gifty Osei earlier last week denied rumours of getting married to Hopeson Adorye, but the day is finally here as they both witness one of the happiest day in their lives.
The strictly by invitation ceremony was attended by some very close family members and a few friends and was MC’d radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger.
Watch here:
