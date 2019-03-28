Wutah has broken my heart - Guru reveals

CEO of NKZ Music, Guru has revealed that after signing Ghanaian music duo, Wutah for seven years unto his label, the group has broken his heart, according to him thier personal issues are making it difficult for them to work together.
Seven years, they were signed on to Guru's NKZ Records and released hit tracks like AK47 and 'Bronya' which won them the Best Group of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) in 2018.
However, Guru in an interview with Showbiz revealed that individual differences are making the group suffer.
"I wish there was a way out because management has tried everything possible to get the group back together but nothing seems to work. Individual differences are splitting the group and it's sad that such fine talents are going to waste" he said.
Although Guru has refused to give details to what exactly is happening with Wutah, he said Afriyie and Wutah Kobby have personal issues and until they settle whatever differences they have between them, Wutah would never be that top group Ghanaians have admired for long.
As a manager, Guru said all effort to get the two on one stage had proven useless.
"One is always giving excuses when they need to hit the stage to perform, There have been a lot of gigs the two were billed to perform but that never happened, either one is sick or one had to attend a family emergency," he said.
Explaining why he signed Wutah, Guru said aside making money from the group as a showbiz person, he really admired the group and wanted to give them the necessary support they needed.
But, just when management was about to make money from the group after the release of 'Bronya', is when issues started coming up.
Read Also:
Kobby failed as a solo artist now he wants Wutah back but am past that - Afriyie