You are cheap boy - Tinny jabs Kwaw Kese

Rapper Tinny has taken a swipe at fellow rapper Kwaw Kese as he described CEO of Madtime Entertainment as a cheap artiste who goes around buying awards for himself and dating an older woman to survive.
Kwaw Kese and Tinny are reluctant to let sleeping dogs lie as they keep jabbing each other at the slightest chance. Rapper Kwaw Kese during an interview with Dr Pounds on HitzFM threatened to slap Tinny if he ever comes close to him.
Kwaw Kese was peeved when Tinny’s name came up in his interaction with Dr Pounds and called Tinny a dead goat who can’t boast of any music award. Infuriated Kwaw Kese called Tinny a hater who goes on live radio to ‘diss’ him and turn around to send him messages which he cannot fathom.
Kwaw Kese revealed that before he even came onto the music scene Tinny was living in his mother’s house and is still living there as at now with his 5 children.
Tinny reacting to Kwaw Kese's threat took to his Facebook page to describe Kwaw Kese as an empty barrel who always makes noise.
The 'Anaconda' hitmaker also made some shocking allegations that Kwaw Kese is a cheap artiste who always goes around buying awards for himself.
Check out Tinny's post below:
EMPTY BARRELS ALWAYS MAKE THE LOUDEST NOISE.
Its funny to hear Kwaw kese saying he's gonna slap me when we meet. Eeeeee sane eee! waaaa mmmm! I know he's frustrated. I expect him to do his homework well and progress.
By chance he made some hits back then,but because he doesn't have a career, greed led him into dating an old woman so he can survive; "buying of awards for him among others"..... can you imagine🤥🙆♀️🤦♂️ such a cheap boy!!!!
I simply shared my view that you're a wack rapper, so prove me wrong by releasing hits or better still call for a challenge since we're both rappers,that would have been better than him talking anyhow on radio. #PureJunkieboy
I over heard him say, "at my age I'm still living in my mother's house with my kids" Yes!!! Its because my mother lived a good life so she has properties. I'm enjoying from my responsible parents hardwork. #RickyNaabadu✌🏽 Besides its not my style to be posting everything on social media.... "I have this and that". I don't do such, so I don't blame him. Am not a social media millionaire! Empty barrels makes the most noise. He must come for lessons.
#RealThingWeDo #GodBless #BMF #RegularChampiom #KakaChiiii
