You can leave if you are not happy with us – Zylofon Music to artistes

Head of Communications for Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has openly stated that musicians who are currently on the Zylofon Music label can feel free to terminate their contract if they are not happy being part of the label.
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo made these revelations during a phone-in interview on HappyFM's entertainment show with Doctor Cann that contracts are not shrines which do not allow people to freely get out of them when they feel so.
He also stated that if artistes like Joyce Blessing, Becca, Stonebwoy, Obibini, Shatta Wale and the others on the label feel that they are fed up, they should just follow the due process to get out of the contract.
The entertainment critic and pundit admitted that the whole Zylofon Media and its sister company Menzgold are currently in some form of crisis and as a result have not been able to support the artistes as they used to. He, however, called on the artistes to be grateful to their label in times like this and stop the constant display of enmity against the brand.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana