You don’t know how to give head, I fell asleep — Lady attacks YCee

A Venezuelan Lady on Twitter by name Alicia Daniella has tagged Nigerian singer, YCee as a ‘bad head giver’.
Apparently, she’s claiming the singer does not know how to perform the ‘popular’ oral activity.
This is coming after the singer replied a tweet that reads; “We giving girls head before sex all 2019”.
His reply reads; “We weren’t doing this already” then Alicia Daniella came to attacked him by saying, “You Don't Know How To Give Head... I fell asleep”
Apparently, the response comes from a ‘verified account’, which proves that the tweet isn’t from a fake account... It also proves that it may not be a stunt.
After the reply to his tweet, many social media users jump onto the issue and the reactions will blow your mind.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana