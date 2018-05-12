Yvonne Nelson, Edem, A Plus and other celebrities spotted at John Dumelo's wedding

Celebrities joined John Dumelo to celebrate with him and his wife Gifty Mawenya Nkornu on their beautiful day.
As we reported earlier, Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo tied the knot, and his wife Gifty Mawenya Nkornu look like a queen.
The actor married his fiancee, Gifty Mawenya Nkornu at a beautiful ceremony in Accra. The traditional wedding ceremony was attended by family and few friends.
Close family and friends, industry colleagues, and leading showbiz names witnessed the wedding.
some friends who were spotted at the ceremony was actor Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the Bride, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.
