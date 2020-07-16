1,870 health workers recover from Covid-19 - GHS

The Ghana Health Service, GHS has disclosed that 1,870 health workers have so far recovered from Covid-19.
This was made known at the Information Ministry's press briefing today July 16.
According to the GHS, out of the 2,065 cases reported among the health workers, they have recorded 6 deaths and 183 workers are still receiving treatment.
The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association last week said there will soon be no nurse or doctor at the various hospitals to take of the sick.
The association is lamenting the increasing number of infection among their workers.
According to them, they are demotivated and their morale is down.
READ ALSO : Doctors, nurses at KATH kick against use of cloth masks for clinical duties
General Secretary of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association David Tenkorang in an interview with Accra based Joy FM said, "...positive and it means that you who will be negative will have to do more than you were doing and that is what is going on. It does not look good for the health sector, a time will come that you will visit and you will find any nurse or doctor to take care of you."
Over seven hundred and seventy-nine health workers in the country have contracted the novel Coronavirus with nine deaths as of June 30, the joint health sector unions and professional associations have announced.
The affected health workers include 190 doctors with 4 unfortunate deaths, 410 nurses and midwives with one death also.
150 health service workers with 3 unfortunate deaths and also 23 government hospital pharmacists.
These cases have been attributed to the inadequate supply of PPE, delays in receipt of Covid-19 test results, amongst others.