10 dead, 33 injured in Asuboi-Suhum grisly accident

Ten people died on the spot while 33 others sustained serious degrees of injuries in an accident involving two buses on the Asuboi-Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.
The injured are currently receiving treatments at the Suhum Government Hospital and a private hospital, Providence Hospital also in Suhum.
The deceased have also been sent to the Suhum Government Hospital for autopsy.
Six of the dead are men while four are women. Most of them are traders who had gone to market and were returning.
Confirming the accident on Onua FM’s Yen Nsempa hosted by Bright Kwasi Asempa on Wednesday, the Eastern Regional Deputy Commander for the Ghana National Fire Service, Jonathan Nti Wiafe, said they had a call around 4:25am on Wednesday.
One of the vehicles was from Aflao in the Volta region heading towards Kumasi while the other was returning to Accra from Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region.
Mr. Nti Wiafe said the two buses with registration numbers GN 6600-17 and GN 835-16 were all full with passengers and goods.
He added that the Fire Service and other security services conveyed the injured and the deceased to the hospitals, confirming that 10 died on the spot.
He said both buses skid off the road after the collision so it did not caused any vehicular traffic.
The Regional Fire commander commended the health personnel at the various hospitals for their prompt response in attending to the victims.
