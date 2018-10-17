On Wednesday, 17th
October, 2018, President Akuffo Addo declared the one hundred thousand (100,000) trainees recruited under the Nation Builders Corps programme ready for work.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 100,000
NaBco applicants in the Black Stars Square, President Akufo-Addo said the initiative will give the beneficiaries the needed opportunities to learn new skills and experiences to enable them to secure permanent employment in the various sectors of the economy”.
“I have no doubt that NABCo will succeed,” he said, urging the beneficiaries to work hard to ensure that the system succeeds”.
Below are 10 promising photos from NaBCO passing out