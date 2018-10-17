10 promising photos from NaBCO passing out

By Wendy Amarteifio
NaBCO_passing_out
Prez.Akuffo Addo at NaBCO passing out

On Wednesday, 17th October, 2018, President Akuffo Addo declared the one hundred thousand (100,000) trainees recruited under the Nation Builders Corps programme ready for work.

 Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 100,000 NaBco applicants in the Black Stars Square, President Akufo-Addo said the initiative will give the beneficiaries the needed opportunities to learn new skills and experiences to enable them to secure permanent employment in the various sectors of the economy”.

“I have no doubt that NABCo will succeed,” he said, urging the beneficiaries to work hard to ensure that the system succeeds”.

Below are 10 promising photos from NaBCO passing out 

Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana