10-year passports to be issued from April 1

The Passport Office will begin issuing the new 10 year Ghanaian passports on April 1, 2019.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the validity of the booklets of ordinary Ghana passport has been extended from five to 10 years.
The directive takes effect on April 1, 2019, a statement said.
Portions of the statement read: " The Passport Office will begin issuing the ten-year passports from Monday, 1st April 2019.
"It must be emphasised that the validity of Diplomatic and Service Passports shall not exceed five (5) years."
