11-year old hospitalized after taking Tramadol-laced energy drink

An 11-year old primary six pupil of the of the St. Anne’s Anglican Primary School at Ashtown in Kumasi was immediately hospitalized after his classmates lured him into taking an energy drink laced with six 120mg tablets of Tramadol.
The victim, who is still receiving medication, has since been discharged. He was rushed to a private clinic on Friday, May 18, 2018 after he showed signs of drowsiness and unusual behaviour after taking the mixture.
Investigations by Citi News revealed that some of the primary six pupils of the St Anne's Anglican Primary School were fond of dissolving Tramadol tablets in energy drinks to boost their performance in sporting activities, especially, football.
The victim, after regaining conscious said, "one of my classmates gave me the energy drink. He told me one boy in my class asked him to give it to me. I didn’t know it contained anything in it. After I took it, I collapsed while playing football. I was then rushed to the hospital. I saw my parents after I gained consciousness”.
Mother of the 11-year-old, Afia Dakwaah, confirming the incident said she was devastated when she heard it at first.
“The incident is really true. When I returned from the market, I was told that my son was lying at the hospital and was unconscious. So I quickly rushed to the hospital and then proceeded to his school. I met one of the teachers who had not closed from school at that time. I asked him what happened and he said my son was unconscious and he was being rushed to the hospital. The teacher then explained that the children said my son took a drink and collapsed. I will appeal to all parents to guard their wards against the use of Tramadol, because it is really dangerous”, she said.
The Physician Specialist in charge of the Clinic, Dr John Glenn A. Wood, explained that the victim was taken through different medical processes and urged children and teenagers to desist from Tramadol abuse.
Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, recently said that the abuse of drugs such as Tramadol and codeine is posing a threat to the nation and thus deserves immediate attention to address the problem.
He urged all Ghanains to get involved in dealing with the menace since it has an effect on the whole society once it thrives.
Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu added that, government is supporting and will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the health of citizens.