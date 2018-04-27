12 casual workers of Elmina, Cape Coast Castles fired

About 12 volunteer and casual workers of Cape Coast and Elimina Castles in the Central Region have been dismissed by management for protesting against their poor conditions of services.
This was contained in a letter signed by the Acting Executive Director of Ghana Museum and Monument Board in Cape Coast, Nana Nyarkua Ocran and sighted by Prime News Ghana on Friday April 27, 2018.
The letter dated April 19, 2018, stated that “we wish to inform you that due financial challengers in honouring our financial obligations to you, we are unable to extend, renew our agreement with you ".
The letter further ordered dismissed workers to hand over official duty tools and equipment to their head of department before the termination of their voluntary causal engagement on April 30, 2018.
The letter, which was also, copied the Principal Accountant of the Museums and Monument Board, asked him to pay all allowance outstanding to the causal workers.
The workers allegedly complained about the bad conditions of service recently and asked management to do something about it through a protest.
Read below the letter: