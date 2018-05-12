12 suspected criminals arrested in Mankesim

Twelve (12) suspected criminals have been arrested by the Mankesim Divisional Police Command following a dawn swoop on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
The criminals were arrested in the Mankessim Market area in the Central Region after the police got a tip off that the suspects who live in ghettos around the market were behind various robberies and other crimes being perpetrated.
The police found in their possession some guns, knives, substances suspected to be Indian hemp as well as some stolen items like TV Sets, video decks, sound speakers, mobile phones, some amount of money and a Honda Motor Bike.
According to Police officials, the suspects are part of those fleeing the Kasoa Area due to continuous swoops.
The suspects are being screened and processed for court on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owoahene Adjei Acheampong , recently assured people living in the Mankesim area that the police administration in the region were not compromising on measures to clump down criminal activities.
ACP Adjei Acheampong said this during a press briefing on Tuesday after the arrest of some thirteen persons suspected to be engaged criminal activities in a swoop.
The swoop which was conducted Tuesday May 8 2018 led to the thirteen ( 13) suspects including a 44-year-old woman
He further urged the public to partner with the police by sharing information to help combat crime.
