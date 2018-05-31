16 illicit drug peddlers arrested in Tema

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested 16 suspected drug peddlers at BBC, a suburb of Tema Community 2.
The Police say intelligence gathered indicated that a group of people usually gather at a drinking spot at BBC in Community two, where they deal in illicit drugs.
The Tema Regional Police Public Affairs Director, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, told Prime News Ghana in an interview that on Thursday, May 31, 2018, “at about 5am, police personnel were dispatched to the spot, and 16 suspects, all male, were rounded up”.
He said the police “retrieved items such as dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, tramadol tablets, scissors, knives”, among others.
“The suspects are being screened after which those found culpable will be arraigned before court”, he added.
The Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh, briefing the media advised the youth to desist from using illicit drugs, but rather, get engaged in profitable activities.
He said the operation will be sustained since the command has the needed logistics to undertake such operations.
DCOP Nana Hinneh said the acquisition of the drone has contributed immensely to the command’s operations.
