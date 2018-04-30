17 suspected armed robber arrested

The Manso Nkwanta Police Command in the Ashanti Region has arrested seventeen suspected armed robbers in the area.
The suspects were arrested on Sunday April 29, 2018, evening, by police-military personnel who are guarding the Asanko Mines in Manso koninase of the Manso Nkwanta District after attacking residents of Tontonkrom.
The suspects were said to have break their way through three barriers mounted by resident to escape but later arrested by military patrol team.
The suspects are currently in the custody of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.
