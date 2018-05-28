18 persons arrested within Manso Nkwanta district over galamsay

18 persons suspected to be engaging in illegal mining ( galamsay) were on Sunday 27, May 2018, arrested by the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ashanti of Operation Vanguard at Datano and its environs in the Manso Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region.
The suspects are Michael Adzeoda, 24, Kwesi Ofori, 34, Alfred Techi, 25, Edo Amema, 18, Akpalu Louis, 24, Prince Johnson, 19, Samuel Asiedu, 25, Ataa Bottey, 32 and Samson Kollan, 26.
The rest are James Banson, 21, Sunday Asuri, 18, Mohammed Moro, 29, Ibrahim Duut, 25, Akwesi Asamoah, 20, Kofi Nyantekyi, 20, Jacob Kwame, 20, Michael Azuri, 29 and Pukimbia Lamban, also 45 years old.
Three Excavators were immobilized and 15 'Changfangs' were also destroyed during the operation.
The team also seized three water pumping machines, two excavator control boards, two excavator monitors, one excavator gear lever and 3 mobile phones.
All the suspects have been sent to the Datano police station for further investigation for possible prosecution.
Again, in Kokotenten and Wamase in the Adansi South District the Team conducted operations to illegal mining sites. 2 CAT excavators were immobilised by removing 2 excavator gear levers, 2 control boards and one excavator monitor.
Comments from Operation Vanguard
"Operation Vanguard is still warning recalcitrant galamseyers to desist from the act to enable the government to streamline the mining sector. This will allow mining to be done in a more sustainable manner to save our environment.
We entreat the general public to support the fight against illegal mining by bringing us information on their activities either directly or through the various media houses.
Let us all endeavour as citizens to safeguard our environment now and the future"