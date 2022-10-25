2 arrested over NDC election chaos at Anyinam

The police have arrested two suspects at Anyinam in the Eastern Region in connection with disturbances and damage caused to properties during the Atiwa East National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency elections on October 23, 2022.
The suspects allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some properties and also disturb the peace of the area during the internal party polls.
Suspects Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin are currently in police custody assisting investigation while “efforts are underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice,” the police said in a statement.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend held constituency elections across the country to elect executives to lead the party at the constituency level for the next four years.
The exercise although largely successful witnessed pockets of violence, standoff, no elections and smooth processes as reported in some of the constituencies.