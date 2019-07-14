2 Deputy Police Commissioners promoted by Prez. Akufo-Addo

Two Deputy Commissioners of Police have been promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP) by President Akufo-Addo.
The two are Kwasi Mensah-Duku, who is the Ashanti Regional Commander and Paul Manly Awini, the Central Regional Commander.
Their promotions took effect from July 1, 2019, and was on the recommendation of the Police Council.
It was sent through a police wireless system which stated President Akufo-Addo has approved the recommendation of the Police Council for the two to be promoted.
The president has also approved the application for extension of service in the Ghana Police Service, Kwasi Mensah Duku for two years, the contract appointment shall, therefore, expire on 9th July 2021.
President Akufo-Addo in April this year promoted five senior police officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners, including the current CID Boss, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.
