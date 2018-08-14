How 2 KNUST students drown in Germany

By PrimeNewsGhana
KNUST
fShare

The Daily Guide reports that two students of the University of Science and Technology, KNUST have drowned in a man-made lake near the Munich Airport in Germany.

William Emmanuel Lartey and Akwesi Abbey are said to have gone swimming in the lake, Pullinger Weiher, when they mysteriously lost their lives.

The deceased were on an exchange programme with the University of Freisin in Munich, and according to reports were set to return to Ghana by the end of this month having completed their programme of study.

The real cause for their drowning is still not known as details about the death were scanty but DAILY GUIDE understands that the two decided to seclude themselves from other swimmers to avoid being ridiculed for their poor swimming skills.

Unfortunately, they ended up on the deepest side of the man-made lake which the local folks always avoid due to the depth of the water.

Information available indicates that it took about 40 German divers to retrieve the bodies of the two after they reportedly got missing for almost an hour.

Information on the death of the two is insufficient but the German police are said to have launched official investigations into the cause of death.

The German authorities have contacted a Ghanaian in Germany to locate the relatives of the deceased.

People close to the incident say Ghanaians in Germany are organizing a fundraising for the two as they do not know the financial strength of their families.

However, it is not clear when the bodies will be returned home.

Report also suggests that the University of Freisin and an airport union in Germany may contribute resources to fly the bodies of the two back to Ghana.

Credit: Daily Guide