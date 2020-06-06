2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 9,462 following the confirmation of 294 new cases.
This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The update from the GHS also indicates that 90 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,547.
Two more persons have also died from the disease, pushing the death toll to 44.
Count of Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 6,282
Ashanti Region – 1,645
Central Region – 478
Eastern Region – 163
Volta Region – 102
Western North Region – 74
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 7
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0