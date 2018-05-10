2 Nigerians arrested for stealing

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested two Nigerians for stealing an amount of GHS33, 000 from a man who had just withdrawn the amount from a bank in Takoradi.
They picked the money from the victim‘s vehicle when he stopped to buy food.
The two are Abidoye Adekunlo, 47, and Alhaji Sulimon Olaoluwa, 44, all from Lagos State in Nigeria.
The victim said he went to the Takoradi Harbor branch of the Prudential Bank to withdraw GHS30,000 at about 11am on Wednesday Ma 9, 2018.
He said after leaving the bank, he moved to another vicinity of the Harbor where he parked his car, got down to buy food.
On his return however, a lotto vendor close by told him some people entered his Nissan Patrol car with registration number GT 5886 T to pick up something.
Acting on the distress call, the police information room notified the various check points and the two Nigerians were intercepted at the Inchaban Police Barrier.
The Western Region Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Adiku said the two Nigerians were caught in a light blue Toyota Matrix with a Nigerian number plate EKY 878 FB at about 1pm on Wednesday.
They are currently assisting police in their investigations.
Crime news from Prime News Ghana