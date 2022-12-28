2 police officers interdicted over unprofessional conduct

Police have interdicted two of its officers, PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No.6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi who were seen in a viral video acting unprofessionally.
Police in a statement stated that the two officers have been interdicted to allow for a thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures after which they will be prosecuted.
"We would like to urge the affected victims to come forward and support the Police investigation to enable us take the officers through the due process of the laws we seek to ensure that our officers uphold the highest form of professional standards."