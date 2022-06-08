2 reportedly injured in alleged dynamite blast at Santa Maria

Two people have been left injured following an alleged dynamite blast at Santa Maria in Accra.
It is still unknown what triggered the incident but residents in the area say they are living in fear.
The explosion is said to have happened around 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A lady identified as Gladys Fiavi, is said to have been caught up in the blast; resulting in the removal of her toe nails.
In an attempt to rescue Gladys, a pregnant woman who visited the scene fell unconsciously and was sent to the hospital for medical attention.
Speaking in an interview, the assemblyman for the area explained that he got wind of the incident, after which he rushed to the place where the explosion occurred.
“The issue happened at a suburb of Santa Maria; it’s a polling station used for voting. Around 3 o’clock [in the afternoon], yesterday, I had a call from one of the residents complaining that there is an explosion in the area, something like a dynamite blast," he told Joynews.
“I had to rush to the scene, and I reported to NADMO and all the stakeholders involved. We went to the scene but unfortunately, we couldn’t even locate where the blast came from but they [residents] just heard a blast from the ground,” Nana Kofi Boandwoah said.
Eyewitnesses who helped in transporting the wounded lady to the Anyaa Polyclinic said they have never seen anything like that happen in the area before.
Due to this, the residents have cordoned off the area where the explosion took place to prevent others from going near the site.
Meanwhile, the Assemblyman says “the Police and the NIB and other security agencies are undertaking investigations into the incident.”
“I would like to appeal to the necessary quarters and the stakeholders involved to come to our aid and solve this issue once and for all because we don’t know when it’s going to happen again,” he added.
The injured are said to be responding to treatment.
