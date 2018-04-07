2-year-old baby dies after falling off trotro

A two-year-old girl has died in a heart-breaking accident after falling off a trotro [commercial bus.]
The toddler was painfully run over by the same car at Essipong, near Sekondi in the Western Region. The accident occurred on Tuesday, April 3, at about 1:00pm during a trip from Shama to Sekondi.
According to Police report, the child, who was seated between the mother and the conductor of the trotro fell out of the vehicle when the trotro conductor slid open the door at a bus stop. After falling off, the rear tyre of the car ran over her.
She sustained injuries and was rushed to the St. Benedict Hospital for treatment and later referred to Effia -Nkwanta Regional Hospital where she died on arrival.
The car involved in the accident has since been impounded at the police station and the trotro conductor, Kwaku Matthew, driver, Isaac Archer Donkor, and the deceased’s mother, Gladys Asmah, are assisting Police investigations.