2018 BECE: Police investigates proprietor for failure to register 75 candidates

The Northern Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into what led to the failure of the Proprietor of the Tamale based Prince of Peace International School, Sulemana Saeed, to register a total of seventy-five candidates for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
The seventy-five candidates of the school were turned away at Northern School of Business Examination Center after they reported to participate in the ongoing countrywide examination.
The candidates, some of whom expressed shock at the turn of events, alleged that the Proprietor of the school, Sulemana Saeed, 28, took GHS 500.00 from each of the candidates as registration fee only for them to be turned away.
They told Prime News Ghana that "we arrived here at 5am to check our index numbers but we were told they aren't on the available, now we don't know what to tell our parents because we each paid GHS 500.00 for this examination".
Police officers from the Northern Regional Police Command whisked Sulemana away after they sensed danger from the peeved candidates when they immediately began hooting at him when he showed up at the examination center.
Checks by Prime News Ghana revealed that, a total of 151 candidates were supposedly registered by Sulemana Saeed in his private Junior High School to undertake the examination but only seventy six could find their index numbers.
The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yussif Tanko, confirmed the incident to Prime News Ghana and said, "Sulemana Saeed is in police custody assisting investigation".
