2019 Accra Children’s Book Festival cancelled

The 2019 Accra Children’s Book Festival has been cancelled by the Accra International Book Festival (AIBF).
The biggest children’s book festival in Ghana was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.
The AIBF in a statement on Monday, September 9, 2019, said the decision is due to time factor, expressing hope about the future of the ACBF.
“The Accra International Book Festival appreciates the support it enjoys from booklovers and would not in any way impair it,” the statement read.
“The cancellation would afford our hardworking team the opportunity to evenly spread out our events in order not to outstretch our resources,” Programmes Manager, Eugene Owusu-Gyakari noted.
Mr Owusu-Gyakari said the Accra Children’s Book Festival would “hopefully” be held in May 2020.
“The AIBF remains committed to its objectives and would at all times promote reading and writing among Ghanaians of all backgrounds,” he said.
The Programmes Manager of the Accra Book Fest 2019 said the adult book festival would take place as scheduled.
“The Accra International Book Festival 2019 would come off from October 24-27 at the University of Ghana, Legon,” he said.
He revealed the Book Festival would host world-class writers such as Bisi Adjapon (Ghana), Lerato Mogoatlhe (South Africa), Bayyinah Monk Nduaka (America), Yusuf Ahmad Bello (Nigeria), Yvonne Maphosa (South Africa), and Patrick Nketia (Ghana) among others.
