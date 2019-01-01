2019 promises to be a good year - Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says the new year (2019) promises to be a good year for the country and has reaffirmed his belief and hope in the future of the county.
According to the President, he is looking forward to the year 2019 with hope and optimism because he believes the nation is on the right path.
In his new year message posted via his social media accounts, President Nana Akufo-Addo also called on Ghana to play active roles in building a ‘progressive and prosperous’ Ghana.
“I am looking forward very much to 2019 with a sense of hope and optimism, because our nation is certainly on the right path. This year promises to be a good one, and I encourage you to join hands with my government in building the progressive and prosperous Ghana we all want”
“I wish you a prosperous, happy New Year. May God bless us all and our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong” the President added.
President Nana Akufo-Addo is confident of a better 2019 for Ghanaians because he says his government has laid a strong foundation for prosperity.
Following a year that will be noted for major distress and losses in the financial sector, among others, President Akufo-Addo in his Christmas message to Ghanaians said Ghana was very much on the right path to prosperity.
President Nana Akufo-Addo again intimated that any sense of delayed progress was due to the economy left it by the Mahama administration, which the current government maintains was poor.
“Having inherited a bad situation, I know we are not where we ought to be but the signs of a better and brighter tomorrow are very clear.”
But as a charge to citizens, he also said that “as Ghanaians, Christmas should reinforce in us the belief that we can make it if we put our shoulders to the wheel no matter our circumstances.”
He said his administration’s modest achievements have been “appreciable and visible and have laid a strong foundation for future prosperity.”
As an example, the President noted that “our country now finds itself in a situation where it is now exporting food to its neighbours instead of importing food.”
President Akufo-Addo also touched on macroeconomic indicators like reduced inflation, reduced fiscal deficits and the projected GDP growth of 7.9 percent for 2018 which follows the 8.5 percent recorded in 2017.
The message did not end without the President also making mention of social interventions like his government’s free Senior High School education policy and the Nation Builders Corps.
“We have brought further relief to the Ghanaian people and spurred on business and industry by abolishing nuisance taxes and by reducing significantly electricity and water bills,” he added.