2020 elections: 62,794 security personnel to be deployed- IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP James Oppong-Boanuh says 62,794 security personnel will be deployed for the 2020 general elections.
He said they will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.
Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the IGP said: “62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.”
“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP indicated.
He added that the Police will adopt a “four-tier approach to policing the ballots at all the 40,000 polling stations and 275 coalition centres.”
He further cautioned that the security personnel will not hesitate to apply “strict actions where the need arises.”
IGP said they will not spare persons who foment trouble on election day.
He said, “security services are very familiar with the laws and every person or group of persons who falls foul of the law will be dealt with”.