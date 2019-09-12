22 Ghanaians deported from Saudi Arabia

Some twenty-two Ghanaians have been deported from Saudi Arabia.
The deportees comprise of 21 females and one male. They are aged between 21 and 38 years arrived at the Kotoka International Airport onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight with travel certificates issued by Ghana’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia.
The Ghana Immigration Service issued a statement and said the deportees are primary, junior high and senior high school leavers and were deported over their illegal stay.
The statement added that some of the deported ladies stated that their passports were seized by employers who claimed they owned it because they paid for it and they were sometimes made to overwork and accused of crimes they did not commit.
“One lady by the Georgina (not her real), aged 25 also narrating in her ordeal amidst tears said, she had to escape whilst her employer was out of town to seek refuge at the Ghana’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.
“Her advise to the youth was that they should stay in their country and work and not to be overly interested in travelling, particularly to the Gulf States because some don’t even live to tell their story.”
The statement further advised the general public to beware of “Connection Men” who promise them juicy jobs overseas because such jobs do not exist.
