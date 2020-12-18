26 NDC supporters to be put before court

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested 26 persons for allegedly demonstrating, unlawfully, at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission in Accra.
The police in a statement said the suspects, made up of 15 males and 11 females, were picked up on Thursday, December 17, 2020, when they thronged major streets leading to the Commission.
It said all the 26 persons have been cautioned as investigations continue but those found culpable will be made to face court.
“The protestors, in the early hours of Thursday, 17th December 2020, thronged major streets leading to the Electoral Commission, amidst the burning of car tyres, pelting stones and causing heavy vehicular traffic and congestion,” the police said.
It added that “all suspects are being taken through due process and provisionally cautioned on the offences of Unlawful Assembly, Holding of Special Event without notification and Obstruction. Those found culpable would be arraigned.”
It said the protestors were dispersed through the use of a “non-lethal riot control management approach.”
The leaders and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been holding a series of protests across the country to protest what they describe as a rigged election.
They have vowed to continue holding the various protests across the country until the EC addresses their concerns.