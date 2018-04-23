27 payment vouchers valued GHS 157k missing from Cape Coast Polytechnic

The Accountant at the Cape Coast Polytechnic in the Central Region, James Eskin Sackey failed to make available for audit 27 payment vouchers with a face value of GHS 157,177.12 in the audited accounts of the Polytechnic between the periods ending 31 December, 2015.
According to the Auditor-General, the act of the retired Accountant, Mr. Sackey was a breach of the Financial Administration Regulation Act (FAR) 2004 (1).
This came to light during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) public sitting in Tarkoradi in the Western Region.
The Auditor-General has therefore recommended to the PAC to retrieve the said amount since the accountant failed to produce the vouchers for examination as demanded.
"The accountant's failure to comply with the regulation limited us in performing our mandate. As a result, we were unable to satisfy ourselves that the payments were authentic or the amounts involved were used in the interest of the polytechnic”, Auditor-General charged.
Responding to the recommendations, the Chairperson of a 3-member committee appointed to act on behalf of the Cape Coast Polytechnic, Professor Sarah Darkwa said, the former Accountant, James Sackey should be the one pay back the money and not the current Accountant, Victor Baah Dankwaa.
Meanwhile, the current Finance Officer for Cape Coast Polyclinic, Victor Baah Dankwaa said he has been able to retrieve 24 payment vouchers from the retired accountant leaving 3 vouchers to produce.
