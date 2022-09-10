3 arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl at Konongo

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.
The three suspects are currently assisting in investigation.
In a statement on Friday (9 September), the police said, “the body of the deceased, identified as Regina Sarfo, was found dumped in a bush at Ahenbrom, a suburb of Konongo on 8 September 2022.”
“Crime scene experts conducted a forensic examination of the scene after which the body was conveyed to the Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.”
Police said the Ashanti Regional Command has met with the family, and the Inspector-General of Police has also commiserated with them over the telephone and assured them of the necessary police support.
“Police clinical psychologists are also offering psychosocial support to the family whiles investigation continues,” the statement added.