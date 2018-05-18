37 Military Hospital Medical Emergency Unit to be closed down

The 37 Military Hospital says its Medical Emergency Unit would be closed down from May 21 to 28, this year for a fumigation exercise.
“Management of the 37 Military Hospital regrets to announce to the general public that the Medical Emergency Unit of the hospital will be closed down for a fumigation exercise from Monday May 21 to Monday, May 28, 2018”.
A statement issued and signed by the Administrative General of the 37 Military Hospital, Major Alex Abiti, however, said the Medical Emergency Unit will be opened on Tuesday May 29, this year.