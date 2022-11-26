380 officers graduate from the Police Academy

Three hundred and eight officers were appointed into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, November 25, 2022 by H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawmia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on behalf of the His Excellency the President of the Republic.
The officers consisting 303 Cadet Officers and 5 Officer Cadets constitute Police Academy Cadet Course 51; the highest intake of the Academy since its establishment.
Cadet Officer Peasah Darkwa Princeton was adjudged the Overall Best Cadet Officer.
The Police Service congratulated all the officers and wish them a successful career.