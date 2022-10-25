4 arrested over NDC election chaos at Fomena

The Police on October 23, 2022 arrested suspects Kingford Anku, Adjei Evans, Francis Amoah and Akwesi Aquah in connection with disturbances during the Adansi North NDC Constituency election held at Fomena.
As the ballots were being counted, the suspects destroyed chairs and other properties belonging to the Nana Abu Bonsra Primary School where the election was held.
The four, were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court, on October 25, 2022, and were convicted and fined an amount of GHC6000.00 each or three months imprisonment in default.
Because they have all been duly convicted by the court, their faces have been shown in the attached photograph in line with our standard operating procedure.