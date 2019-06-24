4 MDCE's in critical condition after accident in Tamale

Four Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) are in critical condition after being involved in an accident in Tamale en route to Wa.
The four were going to support the launching of a rural agriculture programme in Wa.
The accident is said to have happened on Monday, June 24, 2019 dawn.
It involved District and Municipal Chief Executives from the Northern region - Zabzugu DCE Iddisah Ahmed, Gushiegu DCE, Musah Issah, Mion DCE, Mohammed Hashim Abdullah, and the Bimbilla Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaqoue.
The four were in the same vehicle when a driver of a public vehicle veered off his lane and collided into them at Datoli near Tamale.
The Northern Regional Minister has confirmed the development.
”Three of the DCE’s are in critical condition but the doctors are working on it. I’m happy to announce that the doctors have managed to stabilise them but I have directed that they are taken to Accra,” regional minister Salifu Saeed said.
