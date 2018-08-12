4 police officers gunned down by armed robber in Shukura

Four police officers have been hospitalised after a gunman, suspected to be an armed robber gunned them down at Zabarma Line near Shukura on Saturday in Accra
.
One of the officers is said to be in critical condition while three others are receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
A civilian was also reportedly shot in the thigh while another broke her leg in an attempt to flee from the incident when the first gunshot sounded.
In an interview with Joy FM, DCOP George Alex Mensah, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander confirmed that the officers from the Accra Regional Operations Unit were caught unawares by the gunman.
He said: "We are praying that the one who is in critical condition will also be well soon... From what we've heard it was not a shootout it was just an instant shooting at the policemen surprisingly because they thought they were going to get down and find out from the people over there what was going on, not knowing that, those people were armed already for the police officers. So, it was just a surprise shooting at the police officers".
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana
Credit: Graphic