4 Supreme Court nominees to face Appointments Committee today

The four Judges nominated onto the Supreme Court bench by President Akufo-Addo will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament later today, the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament disclosed in a statement.
The nominees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all from the Appeal court. The only High Court judge who made the list is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.
President Akufo-Addo nominated the four persons for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench in July 2022.
The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin after making the announcement sent to him from the Presidency in July, subsequently referred the nominations to the Appointments Committee for consideration.
Interested persons and organisations were also asked to submit their memoranda in respect of the nominations to the Clerk of the Appointments Committee for consideration.