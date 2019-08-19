40 Ghanaians deported from USA

Some forty Ghanaian nationals have been deported from the United States of America (USA).
The 40 are between age 21-70 years. The deportees are made up of 38 males and two females arrived on board a chartered flight, Omni Air International Boeing 777 - OAE 328, Monday, August 19.
They were said to have been deported for various offences ranging from the trafficking of banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration-related issues.
According to a statement issued by the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Barbara Sam, in charge of Public Relations at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, August 19, 2019, the GIS said 38 of them arrived on Travel Certificate issued by the Ghana Mission in Washington, DC whilst two of them on Ghanaian passports.
The deportees are from various regions in Ghana with 16 from Greater Accra, 10 from Ashanti, two from Bono, two from Western, two from Central, three from Eastern and three from Volta.
Present at the airport were GIA officials, as well as other security agencies including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).
NADMO was on hand to ensure that the deportees had onward transportation to their respective destinations.
The Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has insisted Ghana will not facilitate the deportations following weeks of diplomatic pressure from the US.
According to her, the US wants an agreement with Ghana to deport illegal immigrants within 24 hours on a chartered flight. They also want the Ghana government to issue a certain number of travel documents per week.
The US government has not hidden its feelings about the presence of illegal immigrants since Donald Trump took office as president.
Already the US has imposed visa restriction on some categories of government officials for refusing to accept some 7000 individuals marked for deportation to Ghana.
