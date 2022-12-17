443 Fire Officers pass out

Four hundred and forty-three officer cadets, made up of 263 males and 180 females have been commissioned into the officer corps during a ceremony at the Fire Academy and Training School yesterday at James Town in Accra.
The cadets, code-named Intake 22, have undergone 10 weeks of intensive physical and academic training including officership and work ethics, corporate image building, staff duties and administrative procedures, fire sciences, fire safety and operational fire.
Bawumia at the ceremony commended the 443 Cadets, part of the approved increased intake of 2,000, for successfully passing the rigorous selection and training regimes to become senior officers in the Service.
He noted that the role of the Fire Service has become critical as safety and the need to protect lives and properties are paramount in every economy. Dr Bawumia while commending the Fire Service for being innovative in the discharge of their duties, reiterated government’s commitment to continue to provide the security services with the needed resources to help them execute their mandate without any hindrance.
The Ghana National Fire Service will from 2023 take delivery of more fire tenders and other resources to enhance their work. In addition, some structures will be built with existing ones upgraded to meet standards, he said.