6 prominent Ghanaian deaths in 2022

It’s the last day of 2022 and many Ghanaians will be bidding the year goodbye.
However, some Ghanaians could not live to see the end of the year as the year rather bid them goodbye.
Here are 6 notable Ghanaians who died in 2022.
Kwesi Botchwey
Ghana's longest serving Finance Minister Professor Kwesi Botchwey has passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday, November 19 after a short illness. He was 78-year-old.
The burial service was held on December 22.
Ghana's Cardinal Richard Baawobr
Ghanaian Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr of the Catholic Church was reported dead in Rome on Sunday evening, Novermnber 27.
A statement issued in Rome by André-Léon Simonart, Secretary General of the African Missionary announcing the death stated, “With sadness and pain we hereby inform you of the return to the heavenly Father of Cardinal Richard Baawobr which occurred today, Sunday, 27 November 2022.
“Our confrere was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45pm and we received the sad news at 6.25pm.
“May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served. On behalf of the bereaved Society. Our prayer and our thoughts go also to his family, to his diocese, his fellow bishops, to all his friends and acquaintances,” the statement added.
AB Crentsil
Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, better known as AB Crentsil, a Ghanaian Highlife legend, died on July 13, 2022.
He was 79-years-old.
John Ndebugre
A former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, was reported dead on Friday, May 6, 2022.
According to reports, the former Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP died at the age of 72, after a short illness.
He is said to have died at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.
The former MP, who was a lawyer by profession, was married and had four children, the report added.
Emily Akuffo
A former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Emily Akuffo, known widely as Sisi Ama Oduraa, died in her sleep on Friday, April 8, 2022.
She was the wife of the late President of Ghana, General FWK Akuffo and was First Lady from July 1, 1978, to June 4, 1979. She was a teacher by profession.
After the death of her husband, she spent the ensuing years in her hometown in Akropong away from the public eye.
Mionlana Abdulai Mahamadu
The Paramount Chief of the Mion Traditional Area in the Northern Region, Mionlana Abdulai Mahamadu’s shocking death was announced on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
The chief reportedly died after a short ailment.
He was the heir-apparent to the Yaa Naa