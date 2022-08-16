533 ghost names on gov't payroll must be punished - Bawumia

As part of the government's effort to block loopholes and cut back on wastage and corruption-related activities, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today 16th August 2022 announced the discovery of hundreds of ghost names on its payroll.
This contains duplications, a tendency that is deteriorating the nation's economic future.
According to Bawumia, the institutions discovered 533 ghost names and multiple identities on the public payroll during the first round of the clean-up procedures conducted by the Controller and Accountant-Department General's and the National Identification Authority (NIA).
The names have more than one Controller and Accountant-General’s Department account with different employee numbers.
Some 148,000 people's data did not match the identification of anyone in the database of the Ghana Card.
Dr. Bawumia who expressed worry about the revelation said the team will get to the bottom of the development.
“I’ve heard of ghost workers but I’ve never heard of ghosts who are twins or triplets…that’s a new one but we will get to the bottom of the corruption with ghost workers on our payroll,” he explained.
Dr. Bawumia went on to say that the culprits “should be punished to serve as a deterrent.”
Speaking at this year’s Annual Internal Audit Conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Vice President outlined crucial role the internal Audit Agency can play to help inject fiscal discipline in resource mobilization.
Two days after President Akufo-Addo’s promise to revive and return Ghana’s ailing economy to the path of economic growth, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the conference also reassured the business community and the general public that the administration will not rest until such time that the economy begins to mirror pre-Covid-19 numbers.
The ongoing negotiation to secure a support programme with IMF and other interventions by government, are being taken to deal with the worrying depreciation of the cedi in a bid to bring down inflation which has gone past the 30% mark, the worst in the last two decades.